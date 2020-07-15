All apartments in Phoenix
Location

4727 East Lafayette Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
No Smoking. No Felonies. No Evictions or Bankruptcies Within 36 Months of Application Date. No Crimes Against Children. Proof of Income is Needed. No Assistance. Acora Asset Management LLC Processes Full Credit & Criminal Background Checks on All Applicants & Complies With All Fair Housing Laws.

Take A Virtual Tour! : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=P3q7wAxwk8r

Villa Lafayette Condominiums can be found in the heart of Arcadia, surrounded by Fine Dining, Entertainment and other Fun Activities! Your residency is minutes away from Fashion Square Mall, directly across from the famous Arizona Canal Trail and right up the road from the Arizona Country Club!

The Condo comes fully furnished with updated appliances and modern finishes. Utilities are Included in the Rent!

Enjoy a welcoming and calming residency at Villa Lafayette Condominiums, where everyday you wake up feeling refreshed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4727 E Lafayette Blvd have any available units?
4727 E Lafayette Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4727 E Lafayette Blvd have?
Some of 4727 E Lafayette Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4727 E Lafayette Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4727 E Lafayette Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4727 E Lafayette Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4727 E Lafayette Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4727 E Lafayette Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4727 E Lafayette Blvd offers parking.
Does 4727 E Lafayette Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4727 E Lafayette Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4727 E Lafayette Blvd have a pool?
No, 4727 E Lafayette Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4727 E Lafayette Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4727 E Lafayette Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4727 E Lafayette Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4727 E Lafayette Blvd has units with dishwashers.
