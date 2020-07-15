4727 E Lafayette Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

No Smoking. No Felonies. No Evictions or Bankruptcies Within 36 Months of Application Date. No Crimes Against Children. Proof of Income is Needed. No Assistance. Acora Asset Management LLC Processes Full Credit & Criminal Background Checks on All Applicants & Complies With All Fair Housing Laws.



Take A Virtual Tour! : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=P3q7wAxwk8r



Villa Lafayette Condominiums can be found in the heart of Arcadia, surrounded by Fine Dining, Entertainment and other Fun Activities! Your residency is minutes away from Fashion Square Mall, directly across from the famous Arizona Canal Trail and right up the road from the Arizona Country Club!



The Condo comes fully furnished with updated appliances and modern finishes. Utilities are Included in the Rent!



Enjoy a welcoming and calming residency at Villa Lafayette Condominiums, where everyday you wake up feeling refreshed!