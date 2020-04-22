4725 W SANDRA Terrace

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is perfect! Kitchen has gray tone granite counters, tons of upgraded white cabinets, and stainless appliances. Home is light and bright! Flooring is wood plank tile and carpet throughout. Each bedroom is a nice size with ceiling fans. Updated bathrooms as well. Walk through the French doors and see your sparkling blue pool! Pool service included in rent. Must see this charming home, it will rent quickly, call today!New appliances being installed