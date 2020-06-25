All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

4722 W. Gary Way

4722 West Gary Way · No Longer Available
Location

4722 West Gary Way, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cheatham Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4722 W. Gary Way Available 05/15/19 4 Bedroom Single Story Home in Laveen! - Great single story home with open floor plan which boasts vaulted ceilings! Formal living/dining room. Tile throughout! Bedrooms are carpeted. Large en suite master bedroom has seperate tub and shower and double vanity sinks! Kitchen includes an island, walk-in pantry, and a lazy susan!

Security Deposit $900.00
Cleaning Fee: $250.00
Pet Fee: $250.00 (1 pet ok under 30 lbs) We do not allow pit bulls, rottweilers, dobermans, or chow chows)

Click APPLY NOW! - $45.00 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $900.00 security deposit & $250.00 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.

Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).

(RLNE4829150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 W. Gary Way have any available units?
4722 W. Gary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4722 W. Gary Way currently offering any rent specials?
4722 W. Gary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 W. Gary Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4722 W. Gary Way is pet friendly.
Does 4722 W. Gary Way offer parking?
No, 4722 W. Gary Way does not offer parking.
Does 4722 W. Gary Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4722 W. Gary Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 W. Gary Way have a pool?
No, 4722 W. Gary Way does not have a pool.
Does 4722 W. Gary Way have accessible units?
No, 4722 W. Gary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 W. Gary Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4722 W. Gary Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4722 W. Gary Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4722 W. Gary Way does not have units with air conditioning.
