pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4722 W. Gary Way Available 05/15/19 4 Bedroom Single Story Home in Laveen! - Great single story home with open floor plan which boasts vaulted ceilings! Formal living/dining room. Tile throughout! Bedrooms are carpeted. Large en suite master bedroom has seperate tub and shower and double vanity sinks! Kitchen includes an island, walk-in pantry, and a lazy susan!



Security Deposit $900.00

Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Pet Fee: $250.00 (1 pet ok under 30 lbs) We do not allow pit bulls, rottweilers, dobermans, or chow chows)



Security Deposit $900.00

Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Pet Fee: $250.00 (1 pet ok under 30 lbs) We do not allow pit bulls, rottweilers, dobermans, or chow chows)



Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).



