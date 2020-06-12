All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4717 E GATEWOOD Road
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:03 AM

4717 E GATEWOOD Road

4717 East Gatewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4717 East Gatewood Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
MUST SEE! 3 Bed 2 Bath DESERT RIDGE single family home. Home recently updated with neutral finishing's including kitchen quartz counter tops, new carpets in all bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout. Spacious master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and private bath. The Great Room boasts a vaulted ceiling and affords easy access to the covered back patio with adjoining new synthetic grass area and mature trees for ample shade in the summer. Situated on a quiet residential street, yet in a FANTASTIC LOCATION with quick access to the 101 & 51 freeways, Desert Ridge Marketplace shopping and dining, Wildfire Golf Club, and more! The Desert Ridge community also features biking and walking paths, a nearby playground with ball fields, and terrific schools. HURRY! This property will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 E GATEWOOD Road have any available units?
4717 E GATEWOOD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 E GATEWOOD Road have?
Some of 4717 E GATEWOOD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 E GATEWOOD Road currently offering any rent specials?
4717 E GATEWOOD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 E GATEWOOD Road pet-friendly?
No, 4717 E GATEWOOD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4717 E GATEWOOD Road offer parking?
Yes, 4717 E GATEWOOD Road offers parking.
Does 4717 E GATEWOOD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 E GATEWOOD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 E GATEWOOD Road have a pool?
No, 4717 E GATEWOOD Road does not have a pool.
Does 4717 E GATEWOOD Road have accessible units?
No, 4717 E GATEWOOD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 E GATEWOOD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 E GATEWOOD Road has units with dishwashers.
