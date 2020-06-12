4717 E GATEWOOD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

MUST SEE! 3 Bed 2 Bath DESERT RIDGE single family home. Home recently updated with neutral finishing's including kitchen quartz counter tops, new carpets in all bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout. Spacious master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and private bath. The Great Room boasts a vaulted ceiling and affords easy access to the covered back patio with adjoining new synthetic grass area and mature trees for ample shade in the summer. Situated on a quiet residential street, yet in a FANTASTIC LOCATION with quick access to the 101 & 51 freeways, Desert Ridge Marketplace shopping and dining, Wildfire Golf Club, and more! The Desert Ridge community also features biking and walking paths, a nearby playground with ball fields, and terrific schools. HURRY! This property will go fast!