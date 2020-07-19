All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4716 West Carson Road

4716 West Carson Road · No Longer Available
Location

4716 West Carson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
wow! absolutely stunning laveen 3/2.5 split level home with like new carpet, updated custom paint, premium corner lot, split master with huge walk in closet, private enclosed patio/backyard, 2 car garage, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 West Carson Road have any available units?
4716 West Carson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 West Carson Road have?
Some of 4716 West Carson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 West Carson Road currently offering any rent specials?
4716 West Carson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 West Carson Road pet-friendly?
No, 4716 West Carson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4716 West Carson Road offer parking?
Yes, 4716 West Carson Road offers parking.
Does 4716 West Carson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 West Carson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 West Carson Road have a pool?
No, 4716 West Carson Road does not have a pool.
Does 4716 West Carson Road have accessible units?
No, 4716 West Carson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 West Carson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 West Carson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
