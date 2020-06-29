All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4715 West Desert Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4715 West Desert Hills Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 8:45 PM

4715 West Desert Hills Drive

4715 West Desert Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4715 West Desert Hills Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85304
Continental North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely and welcoming 4 bed 2 bath brick home in a very convenient location close to shopping and restaurants! You will find it easy to make this feel like home with all of the spacious areas throughout the home, containing 1,365 sqft. Your shaded front patio with a luscious tree for views is perfect for enjoying fresh air and morning coffee. Schedule a showing today and be ready to fall in love!

Your small dog is welcomed.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 West Desert Hills Drive have any available units?
4715 West Desert Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4715 West Desert Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4715 West Desert Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 West Desert Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4715 West Desert Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4715 West Desert Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 4715 West Desert Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4715 West Desert Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 West Desert Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 West Desert Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 4715 West Desert Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4715 West Desert Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 4715 West Desert Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 West Desert Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4715 West Desert Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4715 West Desert Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4715 West Desert Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College