4706 E Abraham Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Tatum & Deer Valley Bedrooms: 3 + Den Bathrooms: 2 Sq. Footage: 1,519 Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking No Application Fees! Well maintained 3 Bedroom + Den, 2 bathroom single level north Phoenix home in Deer Valley with Paradise Valley Schools. This home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, separate living and family rooms, ceiling fans in each room, upgraded window blinds, and upgraded hardwood flooring and carpeting throughout. Kitchen features island, separate pantry, side by side refrigerator, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and area for dining table. Master suite includes large walk-in closet with built-ins and spacious master. Low maintenance landscaping in back with large paver area and covered patio. Hiking trails, shopping, schools and restaurants close by. Garage includes built-in cabinets. No Application Fees 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.