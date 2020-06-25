All apartments in Phoenix
4706 E Abraham Ln
4706 E Abraham Ln

4706 East Abraham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4706 East Abraham Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Tatum & Deer Valley Bedrooms: 3 + Den Bathrooms: 2 Sq. Footage: 1,519 Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking No Application Fees! Well maintained 3 Bedroom + Den, 2 bathroom single level north Phoenix home in Deer Valley with Paradise Valley Schools. This home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, separate living and family rooms, ceiling fans in each room, upgraded window blinds, and upgraded hardwood flooring and carpeting throughout. Kitchen features island, separate pantry, side by side refrigerator, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and area for dining table. Master suite includes large walk-in closet with built-ins and spacious master. Low maintenance landscaping in back with large paver area and covered patio. Hiking trails, shopping, schools and restaurants close by. Garage includes built-in cabinets. No Application Fees 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

