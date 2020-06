Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Beautiful fully furnished condo in quiet gated community, with great amenities. Enjoy the pool view from your balcony. Two large split bedrooms. Master has wonderful updated bath. Fitness Room/Clubhouse. Covered parking. Perfect for a vacation retreat or as a temporary residence while working on a project or wanting a comfortable place to live while getting familiar with what Phoenix has to offer. Large evergreens provide shade across the complex. Minimum lease 3 months. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and the 51 or 101. Electric and tax up to $150 total included in rent. Call for details. Call about long term rentals.