All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4702 E WILLOW Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4702 E WILLOW Avenue
Last updated May 28 2019 at 2:05 AM

4702 E WILLOW Avenue

4702 East Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4702 East Willow Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home to this tastefully updated gem centrally located near Paradise Valley Mall. Features include brand new dual pane windows, paint and carpet. The floor plan is open and inviting with lots of natural light. You will love the polished travertine floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. This property sits on a HUGE lot with tons of grass and a large pool for those steaming hot summer days. Landscaping and pool service are included in rent. This one is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4702 E WILLOW Avenue have any available units?
4702 E WILLOW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4702 E WILLOW Avenue have?
Some of 4702 E WILLOW Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4702 E WILLOW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4702 E WILLOW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 E WILLOW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4702 E WILLOW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4702 E WILLOW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4702 E WILLOW Avenue offers parking.
Does 4702 E WILLOW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4702 E WILLOW Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 E WILLOW Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4702 E WILLOW Avenue has a pool.
Does 4702 E WILLOW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4702 E WILLOW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 E WILLOW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4702 E WILLOW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College