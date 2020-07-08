Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4702 E Euclid Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4702 E Euclid Avenue
4702 East Euclid Avenue
·
Location
4702 East Euclid Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Inquire within for current and/or verification of rates.Occupant responsible for: Electricity usage over $150Water usage over $75
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4702 E Euclid Avenue have any available units?
4702 E Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4702 E Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 4702 E Euclid Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4702 E Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4702 E Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 E Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4702 E Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4702 E Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 4702 E Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4702 E Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4702 E Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 E Euclid Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4702 E Euclid Avenue has a pool.
Does 4702 E Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4702 E Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 E Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4702 E Euclid Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
