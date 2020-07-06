All apartments in Phoenix
Location

4650 East Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Hurry to see this AMAZING,IMMACULATE, bright & open concept floor plan features 4 LARGE bedrooms, 3 baths & a huge loft. This model like home spares no missed detail including wood and tile flooring, modern light fixtures, custom paint and blinds. You will love entertaining in your STUNNING kitchen with gorgeous white raised panel cabinets, HUGE island with granite countertops, and stainless appliances. You will enjoy the extended patio on this premium lot with North/South exposure. Close to the RESORT STYLE community pool. Perfectly located near desirable Kierland, Scottsdale Quarters and Desert Ridge as well as the 101 & 51 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have any available units?
4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have?
Some of 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offer parking?
No, 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has a pool.
Does 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has units with dishwashers.

