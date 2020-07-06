4650 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Hurry to see this AMAZING,IMMACULATE, bright & open concept floor plan features 4 LARGE bedrooms, 3 baths & a huge loft. This model like home spares no missed detail including wood and tile flooring, modern light fixtures, custom paint and blinds. You will love entertaining in your STUNNING kitchen with gorgeous white raised panel cabinets, HUGE island with granite countertops, and stainless appliances. You will enjoy the extended patio on this premium lot with North/South exposure. Close to the RESORT STYLE community pool. Perfectly located near desirable Kierland, Scottsdale Quarters and Desert Ridge as well as the 101 & 51 freeways.