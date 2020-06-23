4644 E CHISUM Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Act now, it won't last long! BEAUTIFUL house is not your average rental, but a stunning HOME located in the wonderful neighborhood of Tatum Highlands! Just minutes away from Desert Ridge Marketplace and excellent rated schools, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is spacious, inviting and ready for someone to call it home! It is a MUST SEE with its gorgeous custom built-in, hardwood floors, brand NEW carpeting, remodeled kitchen and oversized master bed and bath. This is one of the few homes that INCLUDES biweekly landscaping in the front and backyard, keeping your grass green year round! With a 20 sear rated AC unit, this house will keep you cool at a good cost. Other great features include a washer & dryer located upstairs, gas cooktop, an RO system, window coverings, and more! Come see it to