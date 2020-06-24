4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Squeaky Clean 3 bedroom PLUS Loft, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage, 2 story home in a high demand area. Paradise Valley Schools! New carpet and freshly painted! This perfect home boasts a beautiful open kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. French door refrigerator! All appliances are included, including washer/dryer. Head out to the grassy backyard with a sparkling pool and enjoy this magnificent back yard with complete pool and landscape service included in the monthly rent! Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms all with ceiling fans, and a nice open loft, perfect for your home office. This home is minutes away from the 51, 101, Desert Ridge, and Kierland, with fine dining and great shopping! Schedule your showing today!