4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive

4643 East Villa Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4643 East Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Squeaky Clean 3 bedroom PLUS Loft, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage, 2 story home in a high demand area. Paradise Valley Schools! New carpet and freshly painted! This perfect home boasts a beautiful open kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. French door refrigerator! All appliances are included, including washer/dryer. Head out to the grassy backyard with a sparkling pool and enjoy this magnificent back yard with complete pool and landscape service included in the monthly rent! Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms all with ceiling fans, and a nice open loft, perfect for your home office. This home is minutes away from the 51, 101, Desert Ridge, and Kierland, with fine dining and great shopping! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive have any available units?
4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive have?
Some of 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive offers parking.
Does 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive has a pool.
Does 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4643 E VILLA MARIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
