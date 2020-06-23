All apartments in Phoenix
4640 N 11th Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4640 N 11th Pl

4640 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4640 North 11th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/767557?source=marketing

Vintage Mid-Town Phoenix Single Family Home with 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath!! Great Location and Highly desirable area!! This FRONT HOUSE is Fresh, Clean and Ready for Move In! Open Kitchen with small dining area and breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Both Bedrooms feature a walk in closet. Exterior Security Blackout Window Shades on both Bedrooms. Full Size Laundry in the Small backyard. Private Shared Parking with the Back House, in Rear of Home. Small Pets Negotiable with $150-$250 Fee, Owner approved. Water and Landscaping Services Included. Back house is occupied. Please do NOT disturb the tenant. Hurry, This home will NOT Last. Rent the FRONT house for Only $1145 Plus Tax. Full Mgmt Services. Call Crissy K 602-550-5058 OR Email for More Info. Crissy@flraz.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 N 11th Pl have any available units?
4640 N 11th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4640 N 11th Pl have?
Some of 4640 N 11th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4640 N 11th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4640 N 11th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 N 11th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4640 N 11th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4640 N 11th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4640 N 11th Pl offers parking.
Does 4640 N 11th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4640 N 11th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 N 11th Pl have a pool?
No, 4640 N 11th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4640 N 11th Pl have accessible units?
No, 4640 N 11th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 N 11th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4640 N 11th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
