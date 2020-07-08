4639 E Annette Drive

Beautiful spacious home with low-maintenance yard. Freshly painted inside and out. New ceramic wood tile flooring upstairs. New window treatments. Granite kitchen counter tops and 20-inch tile throughout downstairs. Neutral colors throughout. Stainless steel undermount sink. Large family room with fireplace and spacious living room with dining area for entertaining. Covered back patio. Access to house from 3-car garage. Lots of space! One of the Owners/Landlords is a licensed real estate agent in Arizona; another one is a licensed real estate agent in California.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
