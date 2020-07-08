All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4639 E Annette Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4639 E Annette Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

4639 E Annette Drive

4639 East Annette Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4639 East Annette Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious home with low-maintenance yard. Freshly painted inside and out. New ceramic wood tile flooring upstairs. New window treatments. Granite kitchen counter tops and 20-inch tile throughout downstairs. Neutral colors throughout. Stainless steel undermount sink. Large family room with fireplace and spacious living room with dining area for entertaining. Covered back patio. Access to house from 3-car garage. Lots of space! One of the Owners/Landlords is a licensed real estate agent in Arizona; another one is a licensed real estate agent in California.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4639 E Annette Drive have any available units?
4639 E Annette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4639 E Annette Drive have?
Some of 4639 E Annette Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4639 E Annette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4639 E Annette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 E Annette Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4639 E Annette Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4639 E Annette Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4639 E Annette Drive offers parking.
Does 4639 E Annette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4639 E Annette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 E Annette Drive have a pool?
No, 4639 E Annette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4639 E Annette Drive have accessible units?
No, 4639 E Annette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 E Annette Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4639 E Annette Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College