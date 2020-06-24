4633 W Valencia Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home For Rent located in Laveen, AZ. Professionally decorated with custom window treatments, paint and a fireplace to cozy nearby during the cooler Arizona evenings! The kitchen features granite counter tops, maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove top and a center Island! The Master Bedroom Suite has upgrades such as a built-in window seat, shelving and an over sized closet! The Master Bathroom features dual sinks, as well as a separate tub and shower. Located nearby the greenbelt to talk a stroll or relax nearby the soothing water. This home has much to offer!