4633 W Valencia Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4633 W Valencia Dr

4633 West Valencia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4633 West Valencia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cheatham Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home For Rent located in Laveen, AZ. Professionally decorated with custom window treatments, paint and a fireplace to cozy nearby during the cooler Arizona evenings! The kitchen features granite counter tops, maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove top and a center Island! The Master Bedroom Suite has upgrades such as a built-in window seat, shelving and an over sized closet! The Master Bathroom features dual sinks, as well as a separate tub and shower. Located nearby the greenbelt to talk a stroll or relax nearby the soothing water. This home has much to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

