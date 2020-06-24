4626 E Mountain View Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Incredible property on the Phx/PV border * Approx .85 acre backing AND siding the preserve, offering extremely private feeling * Home has HUGE rooms & has been well cared for * Beautifully updated kitchen & baths with granite counters & stone-looking tile * Wood floors, high ceilings, fireplace * Big backyard w/grass, pool and mountain views * Common tennis courts nearby * Awesome schools (Cherokee, Cocopah, Chaparral) * Great cul-de-sac lot * Walk to shopping, dining & hiking trails * Also for sale for $975,000 *