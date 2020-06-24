All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4626 E Mountain View Court

4626 East Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Location

4626 East Mountain View Road, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Rancho Alta Vida

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Incredible property on the Phx/PV border * Approx .85 acre backing AND siding the preserve, offering extremely private feeling * Home has HUGE rooms & has been well cared for * Beautifully updated kitchen & baths with granite counters & stone-looking tile * Wood floors, high ceilings, fireplace * Big backyard w/grass, pool and mountain views * Common tennis courts nearby * Awesome schools (Cherokee, Cocopah, Chaparral) * Great cul-de-sac lot * Walk to shopping, dining & hiking trails * Also for sale for $975,000 *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 E Mountain View Court have any available units?
4626 E Mountain View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4626 E Mountain View Court have?
Some of 4626 E Mountain View Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4626 E Mountain View Court currently offering any rent specials?
4626 E Mountain View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 E Mountain View Court pet-friendly?
No, 4626 E Mountain View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4626 E Mountain View Court offer parking?
Yes, 4626 E Mountain View Court offers parking.
Does 4626 E Mountain View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4626 E Mountain View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 E Mountain View Court have a pool?
Yes, 4626 E Mountain View Court has a pool.
Does 4626 E Mountain View Court have accessible units?
No, 4626 E Mountain View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 E Mountain View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4626 E Mountain View Court has units with dishwashers.
