4625 W. Thomas Road #17

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are N. 51st Avenue & W. Thomas Road

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.5

Sq Footage: 1159

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



No Application Fees!!! Security Deposit: $795



3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom west Phoenix home. This home features tile in high traffic areas and carpeting in bedrooms. Over sized Kitchen includes lots of cabinets, electric range and a refrigerator can be provided upon request. Large Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio. Home also includes a covered parking space. Conveniently located near the I10 freeway.



Monthly Gross Income must be at least three times the monthly rental amount. Applicants must have verifiable income through pay stubs or bank statements.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.