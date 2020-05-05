All apartments in Phoenix
4625 W. Thomas Road #17
4625 W. Thomas Road #17

4625 West Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

4625 West Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are N. 51st Avenue & W. Thomas Road
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.5
Sq Footage: 1159
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

No Application Fees!!! Security Deposit: $795

----------------------------------------
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom west Phoenix home. This home features tile in high traffic areas and carpeting in bedrooms. Over sized Kitchen includes lots of cabinets, electric range and a refrigerator can be provided upon request. Large Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio. Home also includes a covered parking space. Conveniently located near the I10 freeway.

Monthly Gross Income must be at least three times the monthly rental amount. Applicants must have verifiable income through pay stubs or bank statements.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

