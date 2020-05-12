Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

4622 E Chisum Trail Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tatum Ridge is available for move in May 1st. - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tatum Ridge is available for move in May 1st. This is a beautiful home in a fantastic location that has been completely redone. The home features granite counters throughout, stainless steel appliances, 20 in tile, new carpet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, an extended covered patio and view fence in the back. The home also has a fireplace, and the master bath has double sinks and a separate tub and shower. The schools are Paradise Valley. The property is conveniently located near schools, restaurants, shopping and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval (no cats) and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2263677)