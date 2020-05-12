All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4622 E Chisum Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4622 E Chisum Trail
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

4622 E Chisum Trail

4622 East Chisum Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4622 East Chisum Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4622 E Chisum Trail Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tatum Ridge is available for move in May 1st. - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tatum Ridge is available for move in May 1st. This is a beautiful home in a fantastic location that has been completely redone. The home features granite counters throughout, stainless steel appliances, 20 in tile, new carpet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, an extended covered patio and view fence in the back. The home also has a fireplace, and the master bath has double sinks and a separate tub and shower. The schools are Paradise Valley. The property is conveniently located near schools, restaurants, shopping and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval (no cats) and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2263677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 E Chisum Trail have any available units?
4622 E Chisum Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4622 E Chisum Trail have?
Some of 4622 E Chisum Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 E Chisum Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4622 E Chisum Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 E Chisum Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4622 E Chisum Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4622 E Chisum Trail offer parking?
No, 4622 E Chisum Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4622 E Chisum Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4622 E Chisum Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 E Chisum Trail have a pool?
No, 4622 E Chisum Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4622 E Chisum Trail have accessible units?
No, 4622 E Chisum Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 E Chisum Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4622 E Chisum Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College