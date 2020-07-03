All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

4619 N DROMEDARY Road

4619 North Dromedary Road · No Longer Available
Location

4619 North Dromedary Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
This beautiful family estate sits on a 36,368 square foot lot on Dromedary Road, one of the most desirable streets in Arcadia. This property was custom built by Jim Furcini and exudes quality. It offers 5,400 square feet of living space,5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms including an attached guest suite with a separate entrance. The property has a beautiful open concept modern kitchen. The north/south facing backyard offers awesome Camelback Mountain views, a swimming pool with an outdoor accessible bathroom, a built-in bbq and lush grounds. The private driveway leads to an air-conditioned 4-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 N DROMEDARY Road have any available units?
4619 N DROMEDARY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4619 N DROMEDARY Road have?
Some of 4619 N DROMEDARY Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4619 N DROMEDARY Road currently offering any rent specials?
4619 N DROMEDARY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 N DROMEDARY Road pet-friendly?
No, 4619 N DROMEDARY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4619 N DROMEDARY Road offer parking?
Yes, 4619 N DROMEDARY Road offers parking.
Does 4619 N DROMEDARY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 N DROMEDARY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 N DROMEDARY Road have a pool?
Yes, 4619 N DROMEDARY Road has a pool.
Does 4619 N DROMEDARY Road have accessible units?
No, 4619 N DROMEDARY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 N DROMEDARY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4619 N DROMEDARY Road has units with dishwashers.

