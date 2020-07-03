4619 N DROMEDARY Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool air conditioning guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite

This beautiful family estate sits on a 36,368 square foot lot on Dromedary Road, one of the most desirable streets in Arcadia. This property was custom built by Jim Furcini and exudes quality. It offers 5,400 square feet of living space,5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms including an attached guest suite with a separate entrance. The property has a beautiful open concept modern kitchen. The north/south facing backyard offers awesome Camelback Mountain views, a swimming pool with an outdoor accessible bathroom, a built-in bbq and lush grounds. The private driveway leads to an air-conditioned 4-car garage.