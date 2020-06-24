All apartments in Phoenix
4616 N 65TH Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

4616 N 65TH Street

4616 North 65th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4616 North 65th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85251

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
PHOENICIAN EAST rare find in Guard gated living at the 5-Star Phoenician Resort w/million dollar views of Camelback Mountain located right on the newly remodeled golf course. Lushly landscaped with heated community pool. This 2 bedroom Patio Home features 2 full baths, each with ample closet space. Views of grassy green Phoenician Golf Course from the moment you enter. High ceilings w/Clearstory glass for bright open living space, fireplace, wood floors. Wall of glass to private patio, 3-hole putting green, firepit. Garage + carport. Large patio w/gate to golf course. VIEWS Camelback Mountain. Cart Path access to Phoenician Resort for golf, dining, and pool/spa - memberships available. Blocks from Fashion Square & Old Town Scottsdale. $3,300 for 24-36mo term. . $3800 for 12-18mo Master features wall of glass with sliding door to patio and VIEWS OF CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN from your headboard. Full Bath, 2 closets, one mirrored. Second bedroom has huge walk in closet and is adjacent to another full bathroom, with large window looking at front private courtyard. Kitchen with direct access to garage and includes laundry/pantry next to breakfast table which overlooks charming private from patio. There are two water features, one in front courtyard and one on back patio, that are available for your set up and use. This is an amazing community with mature shady trees, lots of vibrancy and great neighbors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 N 65TH Street have any available units?
4616 N 65TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 N 65TH Street have?
Some of 4616 N 65TH Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 N 65TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4616 N 65TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 N 65TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4616 N 65TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4616 N 65TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4616 N 65TH Street offers parking.
Does 4616 N 65TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 N 65TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 N 65TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4616 N 65TH Street has a pool.
Does 4616 N 65TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4616 N 65TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 N 65TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 N 65TH Street has units with dishwashers.
