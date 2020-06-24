4616 N 65TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

PHOENICIAN EAST rare find in Guard gated living at the 5-Star Phoenician Resort w/million dollar views of Camelback Mountain located right on the newly remodeled golf course. Lushly landscaped with heated community pool. This 2 bedroom Patio Home features 2 full baths, each with ample closet space. Views of grassy green Phoenician Golf Course from the moment you enter. High ceilings w/Clearstory glass for bright open living space, fireplace, wood floors. Wall of glass to private patio, 3-hole putting green, firepit. Garage + carport. Large patio w/gate to golf course. VIEWS Camelback Mountain. Cart Path access to Phoenician Resort for golf, dining, and pool/spa - memberships available. Blocks from Fashion Square & Old Town Scottsdale. $3,300 for 24-36mo term. . $3800 for 12-18mo Master features wall of glass with sliding door to patio and VIEWS OF CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN from your headboard. Full Bath, 2 closets, one mirrored. Second bedroom has huge walk in closet and is adjacent to another full bathroom, with large window looking at front private courtyard. Kitchen with direct access to garage and includes laundry/pantry next to breakfast table which overlooks charming private from patio. There are two water features, one in front courtyard and one on back patio, that are available for your set up and use. This is an amazing community with mature shady trees, lots of vibrancy and great neighbors!