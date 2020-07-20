All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM

4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive

4615 West Villa Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4615 West Villa Linda Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Meticulously kept home with 3 bedrooms plus den/gameroom and 2 bathrooms. The spacious great room is open to the kitchen area. Kitchen has upgraded 42' maple cabinets, newer interior paint and newer carpet. Stainless & black appliances. The master suite has a large walk in closet and a wonderful master bath upgraded with 20' tile on the floor, ceramic tile walk-in shower and soaking tub. Garage has built in cabinets and a sealed floor. Newer hot water heater. Close to freeways, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive have any available units?
4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive have?
Some of 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive offers parking.
Does 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive have a pool?
No, 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College