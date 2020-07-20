4615 W VILLA LINDA Drive

Amenities

Meticulously kept home with 3 bedrooms plus den/gameroom and 2 bathrooms. The spacious great room is open to the kitchen area. Kitchen has upgraded 42' maple cabinets, newer interior paint and newer carpet. Stainless & black appliances. The master suite has a large walk in closet and a wonderful master bath upgraded with 20' tile on the floor, ceramic tile walk-in shower and soaking tub. Garage has built in cabinets and a sealed floor. Newer hot water heater. Close to freeways, shopping and restaurants.