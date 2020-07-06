All apartments in Phoenix
4610 E Weaver Rd
4610 E Weaver Rd

4610 East Weaver Road · No Longer Available
Location

4610 East Weaver Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desert Ridge - Coming Soon! - Beautiful single level home in Desert Ridge, coming soon! Currently getting ready for a new resident!

Three bedrooms and a den which can be used as a fourth bedroom, two baths, with neutral finishes. The kitchen is open to the family room and includes the refrigerator. large master bedroom, master bath features dual sinks, separate tub, and shower, plus access to patio and backyard. Outside features mature landscape and grassy play area. Close to many local amenities including Desert Ridge Marketplace, High Street, Mayo Clinic and Loop 101/51 freeways. Please call or text Lisa Cameron-Realty Executives with questions. (858)255-1675. $40 per adult background check fee and rental tax applies.

(RLNE5413876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 E Weaver Rd have any available units?
4610 E Weaver Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4610 E Weaver Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4610 E Weaver Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 E Weaver Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 E Weaver Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4610 E Weaver Rd offer parking?
No, 4610 E Weaver Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4610 E Weaver Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 E Weaver Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 E Weaver Rd have a pool?
No, 4610 E Weaver Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4610 E Weaver Rd have accessible units?
No, 4610 E Weaver Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 E Weaver Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 E Weaver Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4610 E Weaver Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4610 E Weaver Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

