All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4602 East Windsong Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4602 East Windsong Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:35 PM

4602 East Windsong Drive

4602 East Windsong Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4602 East Windsong Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice 3br/2.5 bathrooms across the street from a park. There is also a Private Pool, Community Pool and playground.16" Tile floors downstairs with wood floors in all bedrooms. Carpet on stairs and loft area. Kitchen has black appliances, pantry & breakfast bar. Fabulous custom walk in closet in the master bdrm. There is a large storage closet inside and lots of built in cabinets in garage for storage. The pool is fenced and there is a Flagstone patio in the yard. Pool Service is included. Small dog may be approved with additional $400 pet dep.. $200 admin fee due at lease signing and 2.3% Phoenix rental tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 East Windsong Drive have any available units?
4602 East Windsong Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4602 East Windsong Drive have?
Some of 4602 East Windsong Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 East Windsong Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4602 East Windsong Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 East Windsong Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4602 East Windsong Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4602 East Windsong Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4602 East Windsong Drive offers parking.
Does 4602 East Windsong Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 East Windsong Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 East Windsong Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4602 East Windsong Drive has a pool.
Does 4602 East Windsong Drive have accessible units?
No, 4602 East Windsong Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 East Windsong Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4602 East Windsong Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College