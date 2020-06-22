All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4550 E ACOMA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4550 E ACOMA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4550 E ACOMA Drive

4550 East Acoma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4550 East Acoma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Prepare to be amazed! Come and see this stunning 5 bed, 3.5 bath in a desirable area, NO HOA. Featuring desert landscaping, 3 car garage with built-in cabinets, formal dining and living areas, fireplace, a den with built-in bookshelves and a desk, a cozy loft, and designer paint throughout, you'll simply fall in love with it! The luxurious kitchen offers ample cabinetry, a pantry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a charming breakfast bar. Inside the grandiose master bedroom you will find a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and two spacious walk-in closets. The fabulous backyard boasts grassy landscaping with a covered patio, paved seating area, and refreshing fenced pool,Close to all major shopping, kierland, award winning shcools, and entertainmet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4550 E ACOMA Drive have any available units?
4550 E ACOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4550 E ACOMA Drive have?
Some of 4550 E ACOMA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4550 E ACOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4550 E ACOMA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 E ACOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4550 E ACOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4550 E ACOMA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4550 E ACOMA Drive does offer parking.
Does 4550 E ACOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4550 E ACOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 E ACOMA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4550 E ACOMA Drive has a pool.
Does 4550 E ACOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4550 E ACOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 E ACOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4550 E ACOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College