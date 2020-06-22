4550 E ACOMA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Prepare to be amazed! Come and see this stunning 5 bed, 3.5 bath in a desirable area, NO HOA. Featuring desert landscaping, 3 car garage with built-in cabinets, formal dining and living areas, fireplace, a den with built-in bookshelves and a desk, a cozy loft, and designer paint throughout, you'll simply fall in love with it! The luxurious kitchen offers ample cabinetry, a pantry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a charming breakfast bar. Inside the grandiose master bedroom you will find a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and two spacious walk-in closets. The fabulous backyard boasts grassy landscaping with a covered patio, paved seating area, and refreshing fenced pool,Close to all major shopping, kierland, award winning shcools, and entertainmet.