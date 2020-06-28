MODEL HOME OF THE BUILDER....Beautiful brand new single story home in gated community. This home has upgraded Maple cabinet with White Sand counter tops with Stainless Steel appliances. Upgraded tile flooring through out except for the bedrooms. High Density carpet included in bedrooms. Close to shopping complexes and medical facilities. Very close to Loop-101 and Interstate-10. All Appliances included. BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BACKYARD WITH PAVERS. WALKING TRAIL ALONG SIDE THE HOME. BEAUTIFUL PARK INSIDE THE COMMUNITY.. THIS WILL GO QUICK... PRIDE OF THE OWNER HOME.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4544 N 91ST Drive have any available units?
4544 N 91ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 N 91ST Drive have?
Some of 4544 N 91ST Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 N 91ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4544 N 91ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.