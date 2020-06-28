All apartments in Phoenix
4544 N 91ST Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

4544 N 91ST Drive

4544 North 91st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4544 North 91st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MODEL HOME OF THE BUILDER....Beautiful brand new single story home in gated community. This home has upgraded Maple cabinet with White Sand counter tops with Stainless Steel appliances. Upgraded tile flooring through out except for the bedrooms. High Density carpet included in bedrooms. Close to shopping complexes and medical facilities. Very close to Loop-101 and Interstate-10. All Appliances included. BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BACKYARD WITH PAVERS. WALKING TRAIL ALONG SIDE THE HOME. BEAUTIFUL PARK INSIDE THE COMMUNITY.. THIS WILL GO QUICK... PRIDE OF THE OWNER HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 N 91ST Drive have any available units?
4544 N 91ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 N 91ST Drive have?
Some of 4544 N 91ST Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 N 91ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4544 N 91ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 N 91ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4544 N 91ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4544 N 91ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4544 N 91ST Drive offers parking.
Does 4544 N 91ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 N 91ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 N 91ST Drive have a pool?
No, 4544 N 91ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4544 N 91ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 4544 N 91ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 N 91ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4544 N 91ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
