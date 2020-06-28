4544 N 91ST Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MODEL HOME OF THE BUILDER....Beautiful brand new single story home in gated community. This home has upgraded Maple cabinet with White Sand counter tops with Stainless Steel appliances. Upgraded tile flooring through out except for the bedrooms. High Density carpet included in bedrooms. Close to shopping complexes and medical facilities. Very close to Loop-101 and Interstate-10. All Appliances included. BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BACKYARD WITH PAVERS. WALKING TRAIL ALONG SIDE THE HOME. BEAUTIFUL PARK INSIDE THE COMMUNITY.. THIS WILL GO QUICK... PRIDE OF THE OWNER HOME.