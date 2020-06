Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled Arcadia family home located on a fantastic neighborhood street. Wood floors throughout main living areas and all bedrooms, brick herringbone tilework in laundry and hall, and wainscoting accents throughout make this an absolutely charming home. Split floorplan with Master offering his and hers closets, fireplace and a separate office. Second Master has dual vanity and shower (not yet pictured). Other two guest bedrooms have dual closets and share the hall bath. Camelback Mountain views from the grassy backyard of this North/South exposure lot. Really lovely home.