Phoenix, AZ
4537 East Montecito Avenue
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:53 PM

4537 East Montecito Avenue

4537 East Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4537 East Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Extremely Cute original West Arcadia cottage ready for move in! Very Clean 3 bedroom conveniently located in highly desirable "Cavalier Palms" community in Phoenix off of 44th. St. & Indian School! Large living room and dining area. Compact retro-feel kitchen has all appliances. Enjoy the beautiful grassy yards and Arizona Room! The backyard has plenty of room to run, along with 3 storage sheds and a covered workshop! Hurry! This one won't last long at this price!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 East Montecito Avenue have any available units?
4537 East Montecito Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4537 East Montecito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4537 East Montecito Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 East Montecito Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4537 East Montecito Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4537 East Montecito Avenue offer parking?
No, 4537 East Montecito Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4537 East Montecito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4537 East Montecito Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 East Montecito Avenue have a pool?
No, 4537 East Montecito Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4537 East Montecito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4537 East Montecito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 East Montecito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4537 East Montecito Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4537 East Montecito Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4537 East Montecito Avenue has units with air conditioning.
