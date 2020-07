Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tri-level single family residence ready to make your next lease home. Ceramic tile in all the right places, carpet in the 3 bedrooms and den. Private pool that includes pool service! Garage, low maintenance desert landscape & washer & dryer inside. City rental tax to be added to rent monthly. Tenant pays all utilities. (SRP, SW Gas & City water) PJH lease only.

