Amenities

granite counters stainless steel pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities pool

A perfect MOVE-IN READY single level home has arrived! Fabulous location with an open concept; high ceilings, GRANITE countertops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, 20 inch floor tile, and all Anderson windows throughout - just to name a few! Huge master bedroom, inviting pool, mature landscaping, citrus. Well-kept, quiet, neighborhood; PV School District and close to all that North Phx/Scottsdale has to offer, easy access 101 and the 51.