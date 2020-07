Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

***MOVE IN SPECIAL***



HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!



Cute two story 3 bedroom 1 bath home available! This home features ceramic tile on bottom floor, private patio area, washer/dryer hook ups and more!



Also don't miss out, W/S/T included.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.