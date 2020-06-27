4522 E ROWEL Road

Amenities

UPDATE: Available to show/rent in early *June*! Comfortable inviting home located in the sought after neighborhood of Tatum Ridge! This awesome home features formal living & dining rooms, tile flooring in all the right places, ample family room with built-in media niche & fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, pantry, breakfast bar, and black appliances that compliments the gorgeous custom maple cabinets. Wonderful master suite includes full bath with separate tub, step-in shower, and spacious walk-in closet. No need to worry about the safety or availability of a community pool here. This oasis style backyard comes with covered patio, refreshing blue pool, relaxing spa, and greenery for privacy. Want more? Pool service is included with rent. Pool security door is already in place, but owner is willing to install pool fence if desired.