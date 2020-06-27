All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4522 E ROWEL Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4522 E ROWEL Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

4522 E ROWEL Road

4522 East Rowel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4522 East Rowel Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
UPDATE: Available to show/rent in early *June*! Comfortable inviting home located in the sought after neighborhood of Tatum Ridge! This awesome home features formal living & dining rooms, tile flooring in all the right places, ample family room with built-in media niche & fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, pantry, breakfast bar, and black appliances that compliments the gorgeous custom maple cabinets. Wonderful master suite includes full bath with separate tub, step-in shower, and spacious walk-in closet. No need to worry about the safety or availability of a community pool here. This oasis style backyard comes with covered patio, refreshing blue pool, relaxing spa, and greenery for privacy. Want more? Pool service is included with rent. Pool security door is already in place, but owner is willing to install pool fence if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 E ROWEL Road have any available units?
4522 E ROWEL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4522 E ROWEL Road have?
Some of 4522 E ROWEL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 E ROWEL Road currently offering any rent specials?
4522 E ROWEL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 E ROWEL Road pet-friendly?
No, 4522 E ROWEL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4522 E ROWEL Road offer parking?
Yes, 4522 E ROWEL Road offers parking.
Does 4522 E ROWEL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4522 E ROWEL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 E ROWEL Road have a pool?
Yes, 4522 E ROWEL Road has a pool.
Does 4522 E ROWEL Road have accessible units?
No, 4522 E ROWEL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 E ROWEL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4522 E ROWEL Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College