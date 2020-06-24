4520 E SAINT JOHN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very Nice Rental Home in Great Quiet Location! Open Floorplan, Large Rooms, Many Windows, Mostly Laminate Wood Floors. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, White Cabinets, Walk- In Pantry, even Long Breakfast Bar & Cute Eat-in Nook. Large Split Master, Garden Tub & Walk-In Closet. 2nd Bedroom has Carpet & Walk-In Closet. 3rd Bedroom has Laminate Floor. Mature Landscaping - Easy Yard with Desert Front, Grassy Backyard, Citrus Trees. Private with Single Level Homes Surrounding this Home. Convenient to PV Schools, Shopping, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Mayo Hospital & Much More! Easy Access to 101, 51 & Interstate 17.