4520 E SAINT JOHN Road
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:43 AM

4520 E SAINT JOHN Road

4520 East Saint John Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

4520 East Saint John Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice Rental Home in Great Quiet Location! Open Floorplan, Large Rooms, Many Windows, Mostly Laminate Wood Floors. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, White Cabinets, Walk- In Pantry, even Long Breakfast Bar & Cute Eat-in Nook. Large Split Master, Garden Tub & Walk-In Closet. 2nd Bedroom has Carpet & Walk-In Closet. 3rd Bedroom has Laminate Floor. Mature Landscaping - Easy Yard with Desert Front, Grassy Backyard, Citrus Trees. Private with Single Level Homes Surrounding this Home. Convenient to PV Schools, Shopping, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Mayo Hospital & Much More! Easy Access to 101, 51 & Interstate 17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road have any available units?
4520 E SAINT JOHN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road have?
Some of 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road currently offering any rent specials?
4520 E SAINT JOHN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road pet-friendly?
No, 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road offer parking?
Yes, 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road offers parking.
Does 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road have a pool?
No, 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road does not have a pool.
Does 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road have accessible units?
No, 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 E SAINT JOHN Road has units with dishwashers.
