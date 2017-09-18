4517 N 15TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 4517 N 15th Ave! A spacious 4 bed, 2 bath in the incredibly hot Melrose area. This home has been taken well care of by the owner and includes numerous updates and remodels just for you and your family. This includes new paint and landscaping, ceiling fans, tiled counter top, fire place, carpet, appliances, and more! You can have the it completely furnished or unfurnished and can even purchase the furniture if you like. Outside - you have an enormous yard with more than enough parking to house your family and friends. In the area - your new home is right down the street from numerous local restaurants and businesses, the Phoenix Country Club, and Encanto Golf Course and Park. In fact its only minutes from Downtown Phoenix. Sign a longer lease and get LOWER RENT