Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4517 N 15TH Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

4517 N 15TH Avenue

4517 North 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4517 North 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 4517 N 15th Ave! A spacious 4 bed, 2 bath in the incredibly hot Melrose area. This home has been taken well care of by the owner and includes numerous updates and remodels just for you and your family. This includes new paint and landscaping, ceiling fans, tiled counter top, fire place, carpet, appliances, and more! You can have the it completely furnished or unfurnished and can even purchase the furniture if you like. Outside - you have an enormous yard with more than enough parking to house your family and friends. In the area - your new home is right down the street from numerous local restaurants and businesses, the Phoenix Country Club, and Encanto Golf Course and Park. In fact its only minutes from Downtown Phoenix. Sign a longer lease and get LOWER RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 N 15TH Avenue have any available units?
4517 N 15TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4517 N 15TH Avenue have?
Some of 4517 N 15TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 N 15TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4517 N 15TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 N 15TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4517 N 15TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4517 N 15TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4517 N 15TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4517 N 15TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4517 N 15TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 N 15TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4517 N 15TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4517 N 15TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4517 N 15TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 N 15TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4517 N 15TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

