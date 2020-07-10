4517 E GOLD POPPY Way

Gorgeous home in Ahwatukee. Easy freeway access just 1mile from I10. Northside facing house. Great location for shopping and restaurants. A single story home with a newer air conditioner and gas heating unit.Tile floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. Covered patio. A maintenance free yard. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED in the rent. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. A must see home. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
