4517 E GOLD POPPY Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous home in Ahwatukee. Easy freeway access just 1mile from I10. Northside facing house. Great location for shopping and restaurants. A single story home with a newer air conditioner and gas heating unit.Tile floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. Covered patio. A maintenance free yard. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED in the rent. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. A must see home. No pets.