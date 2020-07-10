All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4517 E GOLD POPPY Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

4517 E GOLD POPPY Way

4517 East Gold Poppy Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4517 East Gold Poppy Way, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home in Ahwatukee. Easy freeway access just 1mile from I10. Northside facing house. Great location for shopping and restaurants. A single story home with a newer air conditioner and gas heating unit.Tile floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. Covered patio. A maintenance free yard. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED in the rent. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. A must see home. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way have any available units?
4517 E GOLD POPPY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way have?
Some of 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way currently offering any rent specials?
4517 E GOLD POPPY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way pet-friendly?
No, 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way offer parking?
No, 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way does not offer parking.
Does 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way have a pool?
No, 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way does not have a pool.
Does 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way have accessible units?
No, 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4517 E GOLD POPPY Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
North Mountain
10001 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College