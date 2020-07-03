All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4516 E CORTEZ Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4516 E CORTEZ Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:07 AM

4516 E CORTEZ Street

4516 East Cortez Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4516 East Cortez Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Come soak up the sun! This spacious, newly decorated home is fully furnished and available for rent on 4/8/2020 for 6 months, perhaps longer. 2 bedrooms available as the 3rd will store our clothing. Play tennis on the lighted courts & green belt, walk along Stone Creek Golf Course, and join Esporta (former LA Fitness for only 25$/ mo). Tenant to reimburse owner for utilities including electric, cable, internet, water, & trash. No pets & no smoking. Great for those new to the area, downsizing, or remodeling. Extra refundable deposit is 1.5 times the rent plus $1,000 utility & furniture refundable deposit. Call today for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 E CORTEZ Street have any available units?
4516 E CORTEZ Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4516 E CORTEZ Street have?
Some of 4516 E CORTEZ Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 E CORTEZ Street currently offering any rent specials?
4516 E CORTEZ Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 E CORTEZ Street pet-friendly?
No, 4516 E CORTEZ Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4516 E CORTEZ Street offer parking?
Yes, 4516 E CORTEZ Street offers parking.
Does 4516 E CORTEZ Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 E CORTEZ Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 E CORTEZ Street have a pool?
Yes, 4516 E CORTEZ Street has a pool.
Does 4516 E CORTEZ Street have accessible units?
No, 4516 E CORTEZ Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 E CORTEZ Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4516 E CORTEZ Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College