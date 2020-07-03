4516 E CORTEZ Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking gym pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Come soak up the sun! This spacious, newly decorated home is fully furnished and available for rent on 4/8/2020 for 6 months, perhaps longer. 2 bedrooms available as the 3rd will store our clothing. Play tennis on the lighted courts & green belt, walk along Stone Creek Golf Course, and join Esporta (former LA Fitness for only 25$/ mo). Tenant to reimburse owner for utilities including electric, cable, internet, water, & trash. No pets & no smoking. Great for those new to the area, downsizing, or remodeling. Extra refundable deposit is 1.5 times the rent plus $1,000 utility & furniture refundable deposit. Call today for more details!