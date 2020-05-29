All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4514 East Hartford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4514 East Hartford Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

4514 East Hartford Avenue

4514 East Hartford Avenue · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4514 East Hartford Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool table
hot tub
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM-

4 Bedroom in Paradise Valley - Sleep 8 in beds plus sofa space. This peaceful, 4 bedroom furnished vacation home is nestled in the prestigious Paradise Valley, just minutes from a plethora of activities, sports events, restaurants, shopping and more! Accepting bookings with a 3 day minimum or stay as long as you like! With its spacious and open floor plan this home has a rec room with pool table and an additional TV room with cozy fireplace as well as a lush rear yard, fire table, covered patio and relaxing hot tub!! Gorgeous gourmet kitchen that will please the chef of the group as the others hover around the huge breakfast bar that seats 6, overlooking additional eating nook and sitting room so that all can gather together! Rich granite tops and custom, artistic tiling add beautiful touches all around. Laundry room too! Very comfortably sleeps 8 and you will all feel right at home in this bright vacation spot, that is very tastefully decorated with cozy furnishings, soaring vaulted ceilings and plenty of windows to let in the natural Arizona light!! Your well behaved dog is welcome too! Come stay and play in this perfect Paradise Valley vacation retreat!! Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014 to get current rates and availability.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 East Hartford Avenue have any available units?
4514 East Hartford Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4514 East Hartford Avenue have?
Some of 4514 East Hartford Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 East Hartford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4514 East Hartford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 East Hartford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4514 East Hartford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4514 East Hartford Avenue offer parking?
No, 4514 East Hartford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4514 East Hartford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4514 East Hartford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 East Hartford Avenue have a pool?
No, 4514 East Hartford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4514 East Hartford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4514 East Hartford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 East Hartford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4514 East Hartford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4514 East Hartford Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity