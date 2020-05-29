4514 East Hartford Avenue

Amenities

4 Bedroom in Paradise Valley - Sleep 8 in beds plus sofa space. This peaceful, 4 bedroom furnished vacation home is nestled in the prestigious Paradise Valley, just minutes from a plethora of activities, sports events, restaurants, shopping and more! Accepting bookings with a 3 day minimum or stay as long as you like! With its spacious and open floor plan this home has a rec room with pool table and an additional TV room with cozy fireplace as well as a lush rear yard, fire table, covered patio and relaxing hot tub!! Gorgeous gourmet kitchen that will please the chef of the group as the others hover around the huge breakfast bar that seats 6, overlooking additional eating nook and sitting room so that all can gather together! Rich granite tops and custom, artistic tiling add beautiful touches all around. Laundry room too! Very comfortably sleeps 8 and you will all feel right at home in this bright vacation spot, that is very tastefully decorated with cozy furnishings, soaring vaulted ceilings and plenty of windows to let in the natural Arizona light!! Your well behaved dog is welcome too! Come stay and play in this perfect Paradise Valley vacation retreat!! Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014 to get current rates and availability.

