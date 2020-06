Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Pride of ownership!! This home is in immaculate condition, just move in and enjoy!! This house feature spacious kitchen, large open family room, formal living room/den, 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, and ceramic tile in all the right places. This home is located on very private lot, north/south exposure, lot size is over 10,000 sq. ft, with R.V. gate and parking, extended covered patio, sparkling salt water pebble tech play pool, kids play area, and mature landscaping!