4449 West Chama Drive

NO HOA! 4 bedroom 3 bath home. New tile floor throughout the home. New tile showers. new baseboard and paint. in a very desirable area. wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings. Come make this your new home. TAXES, STP FEE, $125.00 ADMIN FEE, Air filter service $19.50



NOT ON CRAIGSLIST



INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1991



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $2,200

