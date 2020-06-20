All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4449 West Chama Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4449 West Chama Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:40 PM

4449 West Chama Drive

4449 West Chama Drive · (520) 317-5112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4449 West Chama Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310
Upland Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2129 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
NO HOA! 4 bedroom 3 bath home. New tile floor throughout the home. New tile showers. new baseboard and paint. in a very desirable area. wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings. Come make this your new home. TAXES, STP FEE, $125.00 ADMIN FEE, Air filter service $19.50

NOT ON CRAIGSLIST

INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1991

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $2,200
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4449 West Chama Drive have any available units?
4449 West Chama Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4449 West Chama Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4449 West Chama Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4449 West Chama Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4449 West Chama Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4449 West Chama Drive offer parking?
No, 4449 West Chama Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4449 West Chama Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4449 West Chama Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4449 West Chama Drive have a pool?
No, 4449 West Chama Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4449 West Chama Drive have accessible units?
No, 4449 West Chama Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4449 West Chama Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4449 West Chama Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4449 West Chama Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4449 West Chama Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4449 West Chama Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity