Gorgeous remodeled home in Paradise Valley. Close to everything! Hiking, shopping, parks, restaurants and convenient access to the 51! Super low energy bills. Home has a new roof, 12 Seer AC unit, new hotwater heater, and new garage door. Kitchen is beautifully remodeled. Please add city tax of 2.3% No cats.