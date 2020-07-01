All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4447 North 87th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4447 North 87th Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 9:31 PM

4447 North 87th Avenue

4447 North 87th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4447 North 87th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
RV Gate with a Pool! 3 bedroom, 2 baths ready for immediate move-in. Inside has been freshly repainted, New flooring through the home. Come and look at it today before its gone. Pool Service is not included in the price. It is $100 a month for the service. Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent, $45 application fee per adult, $300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions, no Large Dogs), $300 Cleaning Fee Refundable $250 One time Management Fee, 12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.), City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city. $10 Renters Insurance. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact us for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4447 North 87th Avenue have any available units?
4447 North 87th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4447 North 87th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4447 North 87th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 North 87th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4447 North 87th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4447 North 87th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4447 North 87th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4447 North 87th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4447 North 87th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 North 87th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4447 North 87th Avenue has a pool.
Does 4447 North 87th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4447 North 87th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 North 87th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4447 North 87th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4447 North 87th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4447 North 87th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College