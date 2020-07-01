3 bedroom/2 bath single level home with a pool! Enjoy the season with your family in the living room by the fireplace. Conveniently located a few minutes from the I-10 and soon, the Loop 202 once open.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4446 W. Sheridan St have any available units?
4446 W. Sheridan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4446 W. Sheridan St have?
Some of 4446 W. Sheridan St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4446 W. Sheridan St currently offering any rent specials?
4446 W. Sheridan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4446 W. Sheridan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4446 W. Sheridan St is pet friendly.
Does 4446 W. Sheridan St offer parking?
Yes, 4446 W. Sheridan St offers parking.
Does 4446 W. Sheridan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4446 W. Sheridan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4446 W. Sheridan St have a pool?
Yes, 4446 W. Sheridan St has a pool.
Does 4446 W. Sheridan St have accessible units?
No, 4446 W. Sheridan St does not have accessible units.
Does 4446 W. Sheridan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4446 W. Sheridan St has units with dishwashers.
