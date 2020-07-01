All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4446 W. Sheridan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4446 W. Sheridan St
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:54 AM

4446 W. Sheridan St

4446 West Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4446 West Sheridan Street, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom/2 bath single level home with a pool! Enjoy the season with your family in the living room by the fireplace. Conveniently located a few minutes from the I-10 and soon, the Loop 202 once open.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4446 W. Sheridan St have any available units?
4446 W. Sheridan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4446 W. Sheridan St have?
Some of 4446 W. Sheridan St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4446 W. Sheridan St currently offering any rent specials?
4446 W. Sheridan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4446 W. Sheridan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4446 W. Sheridan St is pet friendly.
Does 4446 W. Sheridan St offer parking?
Yes, 4446 W. Sheridan St offers parking.
Does 4446 W. Sheridan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4446 W. Sheridan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4446 W. Sheridan St have a pool?
Yes, 4446 W. Sheridan St has a pool.
Does 4446 W. Sheridan St have accessible units?
No, 4446 W. Sheridan St does not have accessible units.
Does 4446 W. Sheridan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4446 W. Sheridan St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College