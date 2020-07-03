All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4444 N 25th St 16

4444 N 25th St · No Longer Available
Location

4444 N 25th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
internet access
Unit 16 Available 05/15/20 Upscale living in central Phoenix - Property Id: 262838

Pet Friendly Modern Getaway w/ Pool Access! Southwestern sunshine and 5 star amenities await at this 2 bedroom 3 bathroom vacation rental townhome in the heart of Phoenix. After spending time lounging poolside, you'll look forward to sipping wine on the balcony or curling up in front of the flat screen Smart TV before retiring to one of the 2 luxurious master suites. Walk in closets with built in drawers and shelves will help you feel at home. Perfect for medical travel positions or those seeking reprieve from the winter cold. This spacious home has everything you'll need to embrace the active lifestyle of Phoenix. The property is conveniently located near the Biltmore area with all it's shopping, dining and entertainment options. Located 10 minutes from Sky Harbor Airport, it is just minutes away from major highways making it easy to get around the Scottsdale/ Phoenix area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262838
Property Id 262838

(RLNE5705396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 N 25th St 16 have any available units?
4444 N 25th St 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 N 25th St 16 have?
Some of 4444 N 25th St 16's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 N 25th St 16 currently offering any rent specials?
4444 N 25th St 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 N 25th St 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 N 25th St 16 is pet friendly.
Does 4444 N 25th St 16 offer parking?
No, 4444 N 25th St 16 does not offer parking.
Does 4444 N 25th St 16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4444 N 25th St 16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 N 25th St 16 have a pool?
Yes, 4444 N 25th St 16 has a pool.
Does 4444 N 25th St 16 have accessible units?
No, 4444 N 25th St 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 N 25th St 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4444 N 25th St 16 has units with dishwashers.

