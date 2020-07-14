4440 W Julie Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage SFH in N Glendale w community pool - Spacious 3 bed home in N Glendale. Tiled flooring in kitchen, dining and large great room with vaulted ceiling and fire place. Nicely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and custom cabinetry. Table in photos does not come with home. Huge bedrooms with large closets, master with walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks and cabinets, nicely updated fixtures. Single story home with large 2 car garage with sealed floor, laundry as well as shelving and storage. Clean landscaping with paver walkways. Large backyard with covered patio, huge tree providing shade and a storage shed. Master bed has french doors to backyard as well.



The home sits across the street from the community park with community pool. There are also handball and tennis courts for everyone to use. Large grassy area in this quiet community is perfect for kids and hanging out with friends and family. Home located close to 101 and I-17 with easy access to the entire Valley as well as employment centers in Arrowhead and N Phoenix.



Rent does not include 2.2% Glendale Rental Tax or 1.5% Admin Fee.



Pets allowed per Lessor Approval.



Text or email Tom to set up a tour, 602-708-1635, tom@phoenixprestigere.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5019187)