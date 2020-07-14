All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

4440 W Julie Dr

4440 West Julie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4440 West Julie Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage SFH in N Glendale w community pool - Spacious 3 bed home in N Glendale. Tiled flooring in kitchen, dining and large great room with vaulted ceiling and fire place. Nicely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and custom cabinetry. Table in photos does not come with home. Huge bedrooms with large closets, master with walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks and cabinets, nicely updated fixtures. Single story home with large 2 car garage with sealed floor, laundry as well as shelving and storage. Clean landscaping with paver walkways. Large backyard with covered patio, huge tree providing shade and a storage shed. Master bed has french doors to backyard as well.

The home sits across the street from the community park with community pool. There are also handball and tennis courts for everyone to use. Large grassy area in this quiet community is perfect for kids and hanging out with friends and family. Home located close to 101 and I-17 with easy access to the entire Valley as well as employment centers in Arrowhead and N Phoenix.

Rent does not include 2.2% Glendale Rental Tax or 1.5% Admin Fee.

Pets allowed per Lessor Approval.

Text or email Tom to set up a tour, 602-708-1635, tom@phoenixprestigere.com

REALTOR

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5019187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4440 W Julie Dr have any available units?
4440 W Julie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4440 W Julie Dr have?
Some of 4440 W Julie Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4440 W Julie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4440 W Julie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4440 W Julie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4440 W Julie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4440 W Julie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4440 W Julie Dr offers parking.
Does 4440 W Julie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4440 W Julie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4440 W Julie Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4440 W Julie Dr has a pool.
Does 4440 W Julie Dr have accessible units?
No, 4440 W Julie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4440 W Julie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4440 W Julie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
