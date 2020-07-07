All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4440 N 50th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4440 N 50th Ave
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

4440 N 50th Ave

4440 North 50th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4440 North 50th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Up for rent is a very affordable 4 bed/ 2 bath home in West Phoenix right near Maryvale Park. At 1,416 Sq. Ft. it has the room to house a small family at a price where you dont find many 4 bedroom homes. Not to far from Hwy 60 so commuting is easier. Decent backyard with a covered porch area to let you enjoy those nice days outside. Tile in high traffic areas and also a 1-car garage. Rent is $1,175 plus 2.3 city of Phoenix Sales tax of $27.03 for monthly total of $1,202.03. Deposit is one months rent of $1,175 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,425. Total move-in amount is $1,202.03 + $1,425 = $2,627.03. Come check this home out soon as 4 bed houses dont come around at this price often! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5379305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4440 N 50th Ave have any available units?
4440 N 50th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4440 N 50th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4440 N 50th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4440 N 50th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4440 N 50th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4440 N 50th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4440 N 50th Ave offers parking.
Does 4440 N 50th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4440 N 50th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4440 N 50th Ave have a pool?
No, 4440 N 50th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4440 N 50th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4440 N 50th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4440 N 50th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4440 N 50th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4440 N 50th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4440 N 50th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College