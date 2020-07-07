4440 N 50th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Up for rent is a very affordable 4 bed/ 2 bath home in West Phoenix right near Maryvale Park. At 1,416 Sq. Ft. it has the room to house a small family at a price where you dont find many 4 bedroom homes. Not to far from Hwy 60 so commuting is easier. Decent backyard with a covered porch area to let you enjoy those nice days outside. Tile in high traffic areas and also a 1-car garage. Rent is $1,175 plus 2.3 city of Phoenix Sales tax of $27.03 for monthly total of $1,202.03. Deposit is one months rent of $1,175 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,425. Total move-in amount is $1,202.03 + $1,425 = $2,627.03. Come check this home out soon as 4 bed houses dont come around at this price often! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5379305)