Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

4440 E MITCHELL Drive

4440 East Mitchell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4440 East Mitchell Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 3 bd, 2 bth plus den with pool in Arcadia. Beautiful, modern, kitchen with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms too! 4 Car Epoxy Garage for all your toys! Designer touches throughout. French doors lead to covered patio, large yard with a fenced pool and even a storage shed. Pool & Landscape Svc included. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $3,295, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $39.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4440 E MITCHELL Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
What amenities does 4440 E MITCHELL Drive have?
Is 4440 E MITCHELL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
Is 4440 E MITCHELL Drive pet-friendly?
Does 4440 E MITCHELL Drive offer parking?
Does 4440 E MITCHELL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Does 4440 E MITCHELL Drive have a pool?
Does 4440 E MITCHELL Drive have accessible units?
Does 4440 E MITCHELL Drive have units with dishwashers?
