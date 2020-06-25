4440 E MITCHELL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous 3 bd, 2 bth plus den with pool in Arcadia. Beautiful, modern, kitchen with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms too! 4 Car Epoxy Garage for all your toys! Designer touches throughout. French doors lead to covered patio, large yard with a fenced pool and even a storage shed. Pool & Landscape Svc included. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $3,295, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $39.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.