4434 W HOWER Road

Anthem / Phoenix Rental - THIS IS IT!!! Very Popular Engle Floor Plan with huge open Eat-in kitchen, that opens to roomy family room, Large Master Bedroom with Sitting area. Formal living and dining rooms, 1 bedroom downstairs with FULL bath perfect for office or private guest suite!!! Gorgeous tile throughout entry, kitchen and baths, beautiful loft upstairs great for play room, office or any other way you can use space! No neighbors behind you for additional privacy! This is an amazing home, do not miss the chance to call it yours!