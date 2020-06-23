All apartments in Phoenix
4430 E CAMELBACK Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4430 E CAMELBACK Road

4430 E Camelback Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4430 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Enjoy your stay in this beautiful 2800+ sq ft, furnished or unfurnished luxury rental at the foot of Camelback Mountain with drop dead gorgeous views! Spacious great room w/ vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and walls of windows to take in pool & mountain views. This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home sleeps 6 & offers a fully stocked kitchen w/ top-end appliances & adjoining family room. Large master suite with a king bed & bath w/ double vanities, over-sized shower enclosure & two walk-in closets. Ideally located on the grounds of The Village Athletic Club means easy access to tennis, swimming & AJ's as well as great dining incl. Steak 44, North Italia, The Henry, Lon's, Chelsea's Kitchen, The Chestnut, Tarbell's and more! Less than 10 minutes to Biltmore and Fashion Square shops & dining. Centrally located to all 10 Cactus League stadiums! Only 15 minutes to the airport, Old Town and the Waste Management Golf Tournament. Home is available for short-term or long-term leases. Rates will vary so please check with agent. With turn key, lock and leave attributes of a townhome, this property still provides the space, features and amenities of a luxury single family residence. Arizona living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
4430 E CAMELBACK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4430 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 4430 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
4430 E CAMELBACK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
No, 4430 E CAMELBACK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4430 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
No, 4430 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer parking.
Does 4430 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4430 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 4430 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 4430 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 4430 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4430 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.
