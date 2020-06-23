4430 E CAMELBACK Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill tennis court

Enjoy your stay in this beautiful 2800+ sq ft, furnished or unfurnished luxury rental at the foot of Camelback Mountain with drop dead gorgeous views! Spacious great room w/ vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and walls of windows to take in pool & mountain views. This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home sleeps 6 & offers a fully stocked kitchen w/ top-end appliances & adjoining family room. Large master suite with a king bed & bath w/ double vanities, over-sized shower enclosure & two walk-in closets. Ideally located on the grounds of The Village Athletic Club means easy access to tennis, swimming & AJ's as well as great dining incl. Steak 44, North Italia, The Henry, Lon's, Chelsea's Kitchen, The Chestnut, Tarbell's and more! Less than 10 minutes to Biltmore and Fashion Square shops & dining. Centrally located to all 10 Cactus League stadiums! Only 15 minutes to the airport, Old Town and the Waste Management Golf Tournament. Home is available for short-term or long-term leases. Rates will vary so please check with agent. With turn key, lock and leave attributes of a townhome, this property still provides the space, features and amenities of a luxury single family residence. Arizona living at its best!