4421 E MURIEL Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Beautiful Home for Lease for 6 or 12 Mo's in the Gated Community of Cachet Homes on a N/S lot. Home Offers a SOLAR UNIT for Low Utilities. Open Great Room & Fresh Paint Throughout. Bright Eat-in Kitchen Features Beautiful Granite Counters, Large Island, Plenty of Cabinet Storage w/ a Pantry, Stainless Appliances includes a Gas Range & Breakfast Bar that Opens to the Inviting Family Room. Master Bedroom Offers a Large Walk-in Closet, Dual Sinks & Soaking Tub. The Backyard has a Covered Patio & Artificial Grass Yard for Low Maintenance. Additional Items Include Nest Thermostat, Soft Water Unit for Entire Home & Oversized Laundry Room & a Children's Playground. Convenient Access to Both 51 & Loop 101, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Kierland Commons & Mayo Hospital.