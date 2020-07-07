All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4421 E MURIEL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4421 E MURIEL Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

4421 E MURIEL Drive

4421 East Muriel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4421 East Muriel Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful Home for Lease for 6 or 12 Mo's in the Gated Community of Cachet Homes on a N/S lot. Home Offers a SOLAR UNIT for Low Utilities. Open Great Room & Fresh Paint Throughout. Bright Eat-in Kitchen Features Beautiful Granite Counters, Large Island, Plenty of Cabinet Storage w/ a Pantry, Stainless Appliances includes a Gas Range & Breakfast Bar that Opens to the Inviting Family Room. Master Bedroom Offers a Large Walk-in Closet, Dual Sinks & Soaking Tub. The Backyard has a Covered Patio & Artificial Grass Yard for Low Maintenance. Additional Items Include Nest Thermostat, Soft Water Unit for Entire Home & Oversized Laundry Room & a Children's Playground. Convenient Access to Both 51 & Loop 101, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Kierland Commons & Mayo Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 E MURIEL Drive have any available units?
4421 E MURIEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 E MURIEL Drive have?
Some of 4421 E MURIEL Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 E MURIEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4421 E MURIEL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 E MURIEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4421 E MURIEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4421 E MURIEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4421 E MURIEL Drive offers parking.
Does 4421 E MURIEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 E MURIEL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 E MURIEL Drive have a pool?
No, 4421 E MURIEL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4421 E MURIEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 4421 E MURIEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 E MURIEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4421 E MURIEL Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College