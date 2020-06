Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful family home in great neighborhood. Easy access to nearby parks, award winning schools, all the amenities of Arrowhead, Minutes from the 101 and I17. Four very spacious bedrooms and three baths. One of the bedrooms even has its own balcony. Upgraded travertine and carpet enhance the feel of luxury. Inside laundry, two car garage, family room open to the kitchen, large play yard all combine to make this more than a house.... it's your next home!